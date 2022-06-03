Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in Ukraine: Report
world news

Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in Ukraine: Report

The incident took place in war-torn eastern Ukraine when the journalists were travelling in a vehicle provided by the Russian-backed separatists.
A damaged wood warehouse after a strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the outskirt of Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS for representation)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:10 PM IST
AFP |

Two journalists working for the international news agency Reuters were lightly wounded and their driver killed on Friday in eastern Ukraine, a company spokesperson said.

"Two Reuters journalists sustained minor injuries when they came under fire while en route to Severodonetsk," a statement from the agency said.

"They were travelling in a vehicle provided by the Russian-backed separatists and driven by an individual assigned by the separatists. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

"Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss."

The agency did not provide any further details.

On Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in eastern Ukraine while on board a humanitarian bus with civilians fleeing Russian bombardment. He worked for the French BFM television news channel.

Since the start of Russia's invasion in late February, Reporters Without Borders, an international media advocacy group, says at least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on the Ukraine conflict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP