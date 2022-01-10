Two years, 5.5 million deaths later, Beijing stonewalls on virus origins

More than two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party regime confirmed the first coronavirus case on December 8, 2019, in Wuhan. The WHO debated about the spread of virus in the following month (on January 23) whether to declare the outbreak, with 557 cases in China, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The decision was postponed by the Emergency Committee despite the seriousness of the situation, to January 20, 2020. The WHO declared it a global pandemic on March 11, 2020 but by that time the virus has circled the earth many a times.

Today, the world is facing the third or fourth wave of the virus with over 307 million cases and over 5.5 million deaths. The rapidly mutating virus has played havoc with both the world economy and society at large with many a child believing that the computer at home is actually a school and many a student haven’t seen what a college cafeteria or library looks like. Those beyond sixties are facing the worst home isolation because of which suffering from depression and general apathy. The anti-coronavirus vaccines, developed at a fantastic pace by global scientists, are now being questioned with omicron variant afflicting even those who already had the virus infection of Delta variant and were double vaccinated or even with a booster dose.

While the pandemic has changed the world for all time to come, the world with all the UN, WHO and a plethora of agencies have not been able to fix accountability of China, where the origins of virus indisputably lie. The Canadian military officers who attended the Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019 have come out saying that the city was a ghost town during the games and many of the participants were afflicted with Covid-19 like symptoms like fatigue and breathlessness. According to news reports, Iranian participants even lost their lives after the infection in Wuhan games.

Twenty-four months later, none of the global powers have been able to push the Chinese regime to come up the first victim of the virus on ground zero in Wuhan and the role of the Wuhan Virology Lab in spreading the deadly disease. The WHO, under China supported DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. like its parent UN continues to remain a talk shop with discussions in Geneva and New York but without any firm outcomes. It was as if the disease appeared from the sky and afflicted the globe without any one being responsible for it. The famed US intelligence is also far from forthcoming on the origins of the disease, clearly showing their lack of penetration in the communist regime ruling China. The Bamboo curtain clearly outstrips the Iron curtain when it comes to transparency. And it is quite evident that none of the power blocs, be it NATO or the ASEAN, are willing to question a rising military superpower in China for the fear of a nig stick retaliation. Australia under Prime Minister Scott Morrison had the temerity to stand up and ask for investigation on the origins of virus in China but the result was Beijing imposing sanctions on Canberra. Former World War II rival Japan and the EU are more worried about economy than how to stop the virus through Chinese patient zero. It clearly shows that Beijing has something to hide but even the US, the biggest military and economic power today, cannot force it to cough up the truth. The less said about the UN the better.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011 Hatchette) and Himalayan Face-off : Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Indian Defence and Strategic Analyses (IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail