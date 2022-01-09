'Are facts too big to handle?': Canadian military officer fears he was at Covid ‘Ground Zero’ in Oct 2019

A Canadian military officer has demanded a proper investigation into the suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Wuhan, fearing he was present at the ‘Ground Zero’ two months before China officially acknowledged, according to a Daily Mail report. The unnamed military officer was reportedly among the athletes who fell sick after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan, China's epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, in October 2019.

“I'm 100 per cent convinced the virus was present in Wuhan when we were there,” the Daily Mail quoted the Canadian officer as saying. “The burden of proof is on the scientific community and intelligence experts to prove – not for athletes.”

The report suggests that a quarantine section was set up on their military flight back home as many from the Canadian contingent were hit by the “mysterious virus”. The officer said that the foreign participants of the games found the city of Wuhan ‘like a ghost town’.

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts visited Wuhan in January last year to probe the origin of the virus but failed to conclude how the pandemic began. While the joint report prepared by the WHO and Chinese experts ruled out the possibility of a lab leak as “extremely unlikely”, top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said he was not totally convinced with natural introduction theory.

Since then, there have been several calls for a renewed probe into the origin of Sars-CoV-2, which China has repeatedly rejected.

While the Canadian military officer acknowledged that the debilitating illness athletes suffered from after visiting Wuhan might not be Covid but wondered why everyone seems “reluctant to investigate properly.”

“It feels like we were present at Ground Zero of this pandemic that has had such impact on everyone's life, with millions of deaths and economies shut down, so why not carry out due diligence. Are the facts just too big to handle?” he said, as quoted by the British daily.