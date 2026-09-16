UAE cancels visas of 4,800 Bangladesh nationals, several stranded at home: ‘No reason given’

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly cancelled the visas of over 4,000 Bangladesh nationals, leaving several of them stranded in their home country.

Reports of visa cancellations had started coming in July, with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi then urging citizens to not spread rumours. (REUTERS)

Some, who had returned to Bangladesh on leave, have alleged that there was no reason mentioned in the cancellation email on why they could not go back to their jobs or businesses, The Daily Star reported.

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The Bangladesh government has raised the matter with UAE through diplomatic channels, seeking a review of these cancellations. Reports of visa cancellations had started coming in July, with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi then urging citizens to not spread rumours and follow official channels for updates, according to Khaleej Times.

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Stranded Bangladeshis press for solution, give govt Sept 22 deadline

At least 350 Bangladesh nationals had attended a programme at the National Press Club on September 7 to press for a solution to the issue, The Daily Star reported. The affected persons have given the Bangladesh government till September 22 to find a solution.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those who attended the September 7 programme is Abul Kalam Azad, who had been living in the UAE for the past 27 years. Azad, who returned to Bangladesh on April 7, received an email informing him that his visa had been cancelled. However, Azad said “no reason was mentioned in the email” regarding the cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who attended the September 7 programme is Abul Kalam Azad, who had been living in the UAE for the past 27 years. Azad, who returned to Bangladesh on April 7, received an email informing him that his visa had been cancelled. However, Azad said “no reason was mentioned in the email” regarding the cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

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The affected Bangladesh nationals on at the National Press Club programme placed a five-point demand, including their rehabilitation and financial assistance until the crisis is resolved.

What has the Bangladesh government said?

Bangladesh's state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Nurul Haque Nur had on September 7 said his ministry and the foreign ministry were aware that 4,000 visas of Bangladeshi nationals were cancelled.

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“Many of them have businesses and shops there. Efforts are underway to resolve the matter diplomatically,” he wrote in a Facebook post. According to ministry sources cited by The Daily Star, the number of affected Bangladesh nationals later rose to 4,800.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of the Centre for Non Resident Bangladeshi, said the UAE had stepped up scrutiny of visas amid the tensions in West Asia. He said procedural lapses, including failure to renew visas on time or issues with documents, were being inspected more closely than before. Apart from these, social media activities and anything else which could be seen as a security concern was also being looked at, he told The Daily Star.

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‘Going from door to door looking for a solution’

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For many Bangladesh returnees, the visa cancellations came without any warning. Affected expatriates say visa cancellation notices began arriving from July through emails or mobile messages, with some sponsors in UAE also receiving communications.

One such returnee said he had no criminal case or legal matter pending in the UAE, adding that he has two businesses there, with his wife also residing in Dubai. “I was supposed to be in Dubai today, but now we are going from door to door looking for a solution,” he told The Daily Star.

He said he would be financially affected if he was unable to return. The affected Bangladeshi nationals have demanded Tk 15,000-20,000 monthly assistance for affected migrants and their families. They have also sought government initiatives to arrange employment in other suitable countries if their return is not possible.

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