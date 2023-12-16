When a Saudi Prince reserved economy class tickets for his 80 falcons

A Saudi prince once decided to buy individual airplane seats for each of his 80 falcons and then went ahead and did it.

Falcons on plane: According to earlier reports, the incident took place in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Believe us, we also hope we were kidding but then… a photo of this incident was widely shared on social media. According to earlier reports, the incident took place in 2017 when a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family booked every seat in the airplane for his birds so that they would travel in comfort and security. The photo showed the falcons perched on airplane seats and tethered securely.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Back then, Reddit user Lensoo had shared the photo of the birds with the caption, “My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 Hawks (falcons).”

The practice is actually very normal for Middle eastern countries, CN Traveler reported as Falconry- the sport of hunting with birds of prey- holds a significant cultural and historical status in the region. This tradition dates back to thousands of years and is a part of Arab heritage and identity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Qatar Airways reportedly allows a maximum of six falcons on board per customer while reports claimed that Etihad Airways allows falcons in the main cabin or as checked baggage. The falcon is also the national bird of the UAE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON