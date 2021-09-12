UAE lifts restrictions on entry of fully vaccinated residents from India, other countries from today

The UAE will lift its restrictions on entry for fully vaccinated residents from Sunday. On Friday, the United Arab Emirates said that it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved Covid-19 jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 nations previously on the suspended list, including India. Passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan can now enter the UAE.

The decision to lift the travel ban comes as Dubai is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet shared an official statement and said that those who can return also include those who stayed abroad for over six months.

"UAE allows return of fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months, starting from September 12, 2021," the statement reads.

Last week, the UAE announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travelers. This came as the daily number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to drop in the nation, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week, reports AFP.

Here's what is required for arrival:

1. The NCEMA said that passengers can apply via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

2. The passengers are also required to present a negative PCR test result done within 48 hours before the departure at an approved lab that has a QR code. However, children under 16 years are exempted from these procedures, it said.

3. Travelers who wish to receive the benefits provided to individuals vaccinated in the UAE, like visiting malls and public spaces in Abu Dhabi, can register their vaccination via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship platform or Al Hosn application.

4. All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those nations remain in place, it added.