Home / World News / Visa rules: You won’t be able to fly to UAE if this is missing in your passport

Visa rules: You won’t be able to fly to UAE if this is missing in your passport

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 02:39 PM IST

UAE Visa Rule: assengers, whose passports are without both first names and surnames won’t be allowed to enter the UAE.

UAE Visa Rule: The rule only applies to those coming to UAE on tourist and on-arrival visas.(Representational)
UAE Visa Rule: The rule only applies to those coming to UAE on tourist and on-arrival visas.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

New visa rules issued by UAE can stop you from flying to and from the country if your passport doesn’t mention your name in the desired way. As per the new guidelines, a traveller must make sure both his/her first name and surname are mentioned in the passport. Passengers, whose passports are without both first names and surnames won’t be allowed to enter the UAE. The rule only applies to those coming to UAE on tourist and on-arrival visas.

Read more: UAE launches ‘green visas’ in a bid to target investors, highly skilled workers

What is the new rule issued by the UAE?

As per the rule from UAE authorities, passengers with a single name on their passports won’t be issued visas and shall not be allowed to travel to and from the country. If the visa has been issued already, the passenger with a single name on the passport will be declared an inadmissible passenger by the immigration. However, the rule doesn’t apply to those holding legitimate residence permission or a work visa.

Read more: UAE golden visa 6-month multiple-entry permit: Categories, fees, eligibility

For example, if a passenger’s name mentioned in the first name section is ROHIT, and the surname section is blank; or his first name section is blank and the surname section mentions ROHIT, his visa application won’t be entertained by the authorities.

The UAE has also implemented new visa rules that introduce new types of entry visas, and residence permits expanding the Golden Visa categories.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
uae visa
uae visa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out