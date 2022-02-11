Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Uber CEO says app will eventually accept crypto as payment
world news

Uber CEO says app will eventually accept crypto as payment

Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, said Uber will accept cryptocurrencies “at some point” in the future.
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Uber Technologies Inc. will one day join the likes of Microsoft Corp. by accepting Bitcoin as a payment option on its app.

Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, said Uber will accept cryptocurrencies “at some point” in the future. “This isn’t the right point,” he said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Khosrowshahi cited the cost of exchanges, which can carry high transaction fees, and the environmental impact of digital mining on the energy grid as reasons for why Uber has not yet incorporated the technology.

“We’re having conversations all the time,” Khosrowshahi said. “As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uber cryptocurrency
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP