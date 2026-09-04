UK changes visa rules for skilled workers facing abusive employers: What Indian immigrants should know

Care workers, chefs and other skilled workers in the UK who escape exploitative employers will be allowed to change sponsors and continue working for the remainder of their existing visa, under a new Home Office measure announced on September 3.

UK visa reprieve for care workers fleeing modern slavery. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The change addresses a major vulnerability in the UK's post-Brexit sponsored work system, under which a worker's immigration status was tied to a specific employer. The rules left people who lost or left their jobs at risk of losing their immigration status if they could not quickly secure another approved sponsor.

Under the new arrangement, the restriction will be lifted for workers who receive a positive “conclusive grounds” decision through the UK's National Referral Mechanism, formally recognizing them as victims of modern slavery or human trafficking. They will then be able to work for another employer for the rest of their visa period.

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Why the change matters for care workers

{{^usCountry}} Campaigners have long warned that the sponsorship system could leave migrant workers particularly vulnerable to abusive employers. Alleged forms of exploitation include underpayment, excessive working hours and being forced into zero hour arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Campaigners have long warned that the sponsorship system could leave migrant workers particularly vulnerable to abusive employers. Alleged forms of exploitation include underpayment, excessive working hours and being forced into zero hour arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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The Guardian reported that more than 6,600 sponsors have lost their licenses since the Labor government came to power, including more than 4,400 in the year to June 2026. That represented a 140% increase from the previous year.

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The government said the protection will cover care workers, chefs, hospitality staff and others who entered the UK legally but subsequently faced exploitation. Where evidence of criminality emerges, employers can be referred to police.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Jo White said victims should not be forced to remain with an abusive employer because of their immigration status. The government also said it is pursuing wider changes through its immigration white paper to make it easier for sponsored workers to change employers.

What Indian workers in the UK should know

The development is particularly relevant to Indians working in sectors such as health and social care, hospitality and other sponsored occupations, but the protection is not an automatic visa switch for every worker who leaves an employer.

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The key threshold is a formal positive “conclusive grounds” decision recognizing the individual as a modern slavery victim. Once that decision is made, the worker can leave the abusive sponsor and work for another employer for the remainder of the existing visa.

The policy comes as the UK's skilled-worker migration numbers have fallen sharply. About 111,000 skilled worker visas were granted last year, 76% below the peak recorded in the year ending December 2023. The decline followed the UK's decision to stop new overseas applications for care-worker visas after July 2025.

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The government says the latest change is intended to give vulnerable migrant workers a safer route out of abusive workplaces while allowing authorities to pursue sponsors accused of exploitation.