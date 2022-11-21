Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK comedian destroys $11,900 after this FIFA WC challenge to David Beckham

UK comedian destroys $11,900 after this FIFA WC challenge to David Beckham

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 04:49 PM IST

FIFA World Cup: David Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for human rights violations.

David Beckham: Former football player David Beckham is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ rights and restrictive social laws.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.

Read more: FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Lycett earlier said Beckham was a "a gay icon" who was working for Qatar, which is "one of the worst places in the world to be gay".

Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the ultimatum.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the country's organisers of the World Cup have warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event.

The country has also denied accusations of abusing of workers and bribery to win the hosting rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
david beckham
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP