UK designates monkeypox as notifiable disease, Canada issues advisory| 5 points
The United Kingdom has the largest identified cases of the monkeypox after Africa, with more than 300 confirmed cases, a month after the outbreak began. So far, over 700 cases of the virus have been detected, with several more suspected cases in over 20 countries across the world. The virus is known to spread when there is close contact with an infected person, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).
Here are the latest updates on the monkeypox outbreak:
1. The UK health security agency has designated monkeypox as a ‘notifiable infectious disease’, as more than 300 cases of the disease have been detected in the country. With the designation of the disease, doctors in England will have to notify local authorities when they suspect a patient to have the virus. Wendi Shepherd, monkeypox incident director at UKHSA in a statement said, “Rapid diagnosis and reporting is the key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of monkeypox. This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease,” as quoted by the news agency Reuters.
Also read: Can monkeypox and Covid-19 co-exist? Here's what an expert has to say
2. The UK is stepping up its monkeypox reporting requirement as it is dealing with a massive outbreak. The country is speeding the collection and analysis of data, helping officials detect possible outbreaks and trace contacts rapidly, while offering vaccinations when needed, reported Bloomberg.
3. Canada has issued a monkeypox-related travel notice - advising travellers of over two dozen countries - including Australia, Britain, and the United States - to take precautions. Canada, in its level 2 notice, has also warned of potential delays returning home if the passengers fell ill.
4. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it has removed a mask recommendation from its monkeypox travel notice to avoid "confusion" over the disease. Earlier, the agency had suggested that travellers should wear a mask as it can help protect against "many diseases, including monkeypox".
5. A five-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who was suspected to have been infected with monkeypox, tested negative on Tuesday. The sample was sent for testing after the child had complained of itching and rashes on the body.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics