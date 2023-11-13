close_game
News / World News / UK environment minister Therese Coffey quits after Rishi Sunak's cabinet rejig

UK environment minister Therese Coffey quits after Rishi Sunak's cabinet rejig

Reuters |
Nov 13, 2023 06:35 PM IST

British environment minister Therese Coffey resigned, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

British environment secretary Therese Coffey resigned on Monday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his top team of ministers.

Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Therese Coffey(AFP)
"I consider it is now the right time to step back from government," Coffey said in a letter to Sunak which was published by his office.

Coffey has held several ministerial jobs including health minister and work and pensions minister, and also served as deputy prime minister under Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss.

In a letter responding to Coffey, Sunak thanked her for "dedicated service".

"You have driven work across government to support the rural economy and taken measures to protect food production here at home," Sunak said.

