UK FM Rishi Sunak, health secy Sajid Javid quit in protest against PM Johnson
UK cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday resigned from their positions saying that have they lost confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other.
In the resignation letter to Johnson, health secretary Javid said "it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership -- and you have therefore lost my confidence too". He also posted the same on Twitter.
Sunak, meanwhile, said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. ”
“I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
Johnson has been hit by allegations he failed to come clean about a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position despite claims of sexual misconduct.
Earlier in June, Johnson, who is know for his ability to shrug of scandals, was faced with the trust vote, which he successfully survived by winning the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers.
At theat the critics had warned that the vote was just the beginning of the end of his three-year premiership. However, his supporters, including health secretary Sajid Javid, had backed Johnson saying that the vote gave the prime minister "a fresh mandate."
The no-confidence vote was triggered by Conservative MPs after at least 15 per cent of them wrote letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the party's backbench 1922 Committee.
Johnson has been under major pressure for holding multiple parties in Downing Street while the country was under Covid-19 lockdown. Johnson also was fined 50 pounds ($63) by police for attending one birthday party, making him the first prime minister sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.
In 2019, Johnson steered the party to its biggest general election win in more than three decades following former Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation over the failure of uniting her MPs for a successful Brexit.
Since then, the conservative leader gained popularity by delivering Brexit and making the UK a trailblazer for vaccinations despite the chaotic start to the handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
-
US' Antony Blinken to meet Chinese foreign minister at G-20, silent on Russia
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart this week in Indonesia at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 bloc of the world's leading industrialised nations, the State Department said Tuesday.
-
City to be locked down after first cases of Omicron subvariant BA.5 reported in China
The city of Xian in northwest China's Shaanxi province will be locked down from Wednesday, following a community outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5, the first cases of the Covid subvariant in China, becoming the latest challenge to the country's zero-Covid policy. While in-house dining has been suspended, take-aways will be allowed, authorities said. “Special places such as prisons, welfare homes, and old-age institutions will be closed for management,” a state media report said.
-
Dutch House approves to make work from home a legal right
The Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish work-from-home as a legal right, making the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law. The legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption.
-
Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling' by Russia: Mayor
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Vadim Lyakh said in a Facebook that “massive shelling” pummeled Sloviansk, which had a population of about 107,000 before Russian invaded Ukraine more than four months ago.
-
Mississippi judge to hear challenge to abortion law by state's only clinic
A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state. The Jackson Women's Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics