UK hospital wrongly texts patients they have cancer instead of ‘merry Christmas'

Patients at hospital in UK's Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer, a report said. The hospital, however, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead The Independent reported.

A man awaiting the results of a lung cancer test- which came back negative earlier- was among those who got the text. Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears". The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.

The form given to people who have terminal illness is DS1500 and metastasis is the term used when cancer spreads from where it was first found to other parts of the body.

“Something’s clearly not right at Askern Medical Practice,” Vicky Southgate said, adding, ”Fuming. I received this message and I’m not the only one."

A follow-up text sent by the hospital apologised for the mistake saying, “Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent.

“This has been sent in error. Our message to you should have read: We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. In case of emergency please contact NHS 111 no-reply.text@nhs.net," the hospital said.

