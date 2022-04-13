UK justice minister quits over Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal
Boris Johnson suffered the first ministerial resignation from his British government since he and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as well as dozens of officials, were fined for breaking the pandemic laws.
Justice minister David Wolfson, a peer in the U.K.’s unelected upper House of Lords, cited the “repeated rule-breaking” and “breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street as his reason for quitting.
Johnson Set to Survive ‘Partygate’ as Tories Shrug Off Fine
“The scale, context and nature of those breaches mean that it would be inconsistent with the rule of law for that conduct to pass with constitutional impunity,” Wolfson said in a letter to Johnson published on Wednesday.
It’s the most significant sign of dissent within Johnson’s ruling Conservatives since the prime minister and Sunak were fined on Tuesday by police for attending a gathering on the prime minister’s birthday in June 2020, in breach of the Covid laws their government passed.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nigel Mills became the first Tory Member of Parliament to call for the premier to quit in the wake of his being penalized, telling the Press Association that Johnson’s position was “impossible.”
India, US spent a lot of time discussing Ukraine war: Jaishankar
Foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in the United States and has held a series of high-level meetings, said on Wednesday that a lot of time was spent on discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, which will soon complete two months. Jaishankar added that the Narendra Modi government had provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine last month but the focus is now more on the supply of medicines to the war-torn country.
Russia tells Ukraine to 'watch out' after it captures pro-Kremlin politician
Russia on Wednesday told Ukraine to "watch out" after its former Soviet neighbour captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, turning down Kyiv's offer of a swap with a warning that those holding him might soon be detained themselves. One of President Vladimir Putin's close allies in Ukraine, Medvedchuk, was shown handcuffed and wearing the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday in a picture tweeted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
‘Unacceptable’: Russia ‘disagrees’ with Joe Biden's ‘genocide’ allegation
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday amounted Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine to “genocide”, and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.
France's Emmanuel Macron refuses to term Russia's assault on Ukraine 'genocide'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday refused to term Russia's offensive in Ukraine 'genocide' and said that the people of both countries are fraternal. His comments come in the backdrop of United States President Joe Biden calling the nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine 'genocide'. Highlighting the well-known crimes committed by the US in recent times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that such a remark from Joe Biden is hardly acceptable.
UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee war-torn Ukraine
More than 40,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday, as it warned of traffickers seeking to exploit vulnerable women and children on the move. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,656,509 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 40,679 on Tuesday's update. "The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a protection crisis for women and children," said UNHCR assistant high commissioner Gillian Triggs.
