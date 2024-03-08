UK man dies after having a single serving of butter chicken

A 27-year-old man from England tragically passed away after consuming a single mouthful of butter chicken curry purchased from an eatery. Following the ingestion, the man experienced a cardiac arrest. Joseph Higginson, hailing from Bury, Greater Manchester, England, had a pre-existing allergy to nuts and almonds, known as anaphylaxis, which led to this life-threatening allergic reaction. Picture of a freshly prepared butter chicken dish.(REUTERS)

Higginson, who worked as a mechanic, consumed the butter chicken curry despite it being clearly labelled as containing almonds and providing the correct allergy information. Higginson had previously consumed dishes containing nuts and had not experienced adverse reactions, leading him to believe he could tolerate them, the Mirror reported on Friday.

EpiPen was administered to his thigh after he experienced the allergic reaction. However, it didn't work and he collapsed. The family placed him in the recovery position and promptly dialled 999 for emergency assistance. Adrenaline was administered to him as well, and CPR was performed before he was transported to the Royal Bolton Hospital. Despite these efforts, he passed away seven days after he consumed the dish, the report said.

Following his death, the police conducted an investigation into the matter but did not find any fault with the takeaway establishment. His family asserted that Higginson was conscientious about his allergies and had thoroughly examined the dish for potential allergens.

Speaking about her brother's death sister, Emily Higginson told Mirror, "People with allergies should always take the situation seriously. It is not something that can be taken for granted - the severity can change throughout a person's lifetime."

Higginson had been diagnosed with allergies only months before his passing and was equipped with an EpiPen, a device designed to counter allergic reactions. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, which included the administration of adrenaline, Higginson's condition rapidly worsened.

He collapsed at home during a family meal on December 28, 2022, and despite efforts to revive him, he tragically succumbed on January 4 of the subsequent year at the Royal Bolton Hospital.