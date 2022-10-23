UK PM candidate Penny Mordaunt says 'in it to win it', no Boris Johnson deal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST

Penny Mordaunt: "I'm very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I'm in this to win it," Penny Mordaunt told the BBC.

Penny Mordaunt: Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt.(AP)
Reuters |

Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Johnson.

"I'm very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I'm in this to win it," Penny Mordaunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Johnson in return for the promise of a job was "completely false".

