UK PM Johnson says he is looking at ways to help India tide over Covid-19 crisis

He also described India is a great partner and said UK will try to send ventilators or therapeutics.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Britain's PM Boris Johnson said UK will look for ways to help India. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

