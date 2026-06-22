Keir Starmer resignation LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party after facing mounting pressure from within his own ranks and growing concerns over the government's declining popularity. ...Read More

Speaking at Downing Street, Starmer said he would continue as caretaker prime minister until Labour elects a new leader in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Starmer led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024, ending the party's long spell in opposition.

What may have led to Keir Starmer's downfall | Top points

Mounting rebellion within Labour: Starmer faced growing pressure from his own MPs and cabinet colleagues, many of whom reportedly urged him to either set a timeline for his departure or step down immediately.

Poor election results for Labour: Dissatisfaction within the party intensified after Labour suffered a series of heavy electoral defeats in May, raising doubts about Starmer's ability to lead the party into the next general election.

Rise of rival Andy Burnham: Burnham's decisive by-election victory in Makerfield strengthened his position as a potential successor, with many Labour MPs reportedly viewing him as a stronger candidate to take on Nigel Farage in 2029.

Questions over leadership and authority: Several senior figures, including former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, publicly distanced themselves from Starmer's leadership, fuelling concerns about his grip over the party.

Failure to deliver on key promises and political setbacks: Since coming to power in 2024, Starmer has faced criticism over economic growth, public services and the cost-of-living situation. His decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, which later attracted controversy over Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein, also added to the pressure on his leadership.