726,000 pounds: UK's political turmoil in 2022 will cost taxpayers this much

The political crisis in Britain this year could have cost the taxpayer up to £726,000 in severance payments to former ministers and whips, Sky News reported. In 2022, 79 ministers and whips have either been sacked or have resigned from the governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Where our children can light their diyas…: Rishi Sunak's Diwali wish from No. 10

Out of these, 71 of them are likely to be eligible for payments averaging more than £10,000 irrespective of how long they were in the job. If they have not returned to the government within three weeks of leaving their post, they will receive the amount, the report said.

This implies that everyone shuffled out by new UK PM Rishi Sunak will be eligible for a payment if they do not return to the government till November 15.

Read more: Number Theory: Understanding why Rishi Sunak’s job is unenviable

The largest sum is due to be paid to Brandon Lewis- who was the justice secretary in the Liz Truss government- with two payments of nearly £34,000 to be paid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are eligible for individual payments at £18,860 each.

Read more: PM Rishi Sunak gets greeted by Larry the cat on his way to new residence. Watch

In 2022, Britain has seen three prime ministers and numerous reshuffles owing to that. There has been a record level of turnover in the government and the number of cabinet appointments this year is already more than twice as high as in any year since 1979.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON