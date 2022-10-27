Where our children can light their diyas…: Rishi Sunak's Diwali wish from No. 10

After taking the reins from her predecessor Lizz Truss, Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday night. Extending Diwali wish to everyone, Sunak pledged to do “everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas." He also shared a picture of himself attending the Diwali reception at his official residence.

“Brilliant to drop into tonight’s Diwali reception in No10.,” Sunak posted on Twitter. “I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!"

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak became the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, scripting history with many firsts – the first Indian-origin person to lead the UK, the first Hindu, non-white to become the UK's PM. He was also the first British PM to take oath under their new King Charles III.

In his statement from 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that he has been elected for the mistakes of his predecessor but also lauded her saying "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn't wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless."

He vowed to earn the trust of Britons and said that his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.

"I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things," said Sunak.

