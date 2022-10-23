UK PM race LIVE: Will lead with integrity, Rishi Sunak says declaring candidacy
Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest to become Britain's next prime minister which began following Liz Truss' resignation this week.
Rishi Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis", announcing his candidacy and the outcome of the current race "will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last".
“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Rishi Sunak asserted.
“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he added.
-
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 05:08 PM
UK PM race LIVE: Who is Rishi Sunak? Indian-origin MP who could become UK's next PM
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to become the next prime minister of UK following his leadership rival Liz Truss' exit from the position. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak became one of the favourites to replace Liz Truss.
-
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 04:53 PM
UK PM race LIVE: Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has net worth of 730 million pounds
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who announced his candidacy for the position of Britain's next prime minister is one of the richest people in the country. As Rishi Sunak announced that he would be running for the position again, after being defeated by Liz Truss, his wealth has come back into the spotlight as UK faces an extreme economic crisis.
-
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 04:41 PM
UK PM race LIVE: Chloe Smith backs Rishi Sunak
Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has backed Rishi Sunak for the UK PM's position.
"I intend to back Rishi to be prime minister, acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs," Chloe Smith said.
-
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 04:29 PM
UK PM race LIVE: Grant Shapps, the new Home Secretary, backs Rishi Sunak
Grant Shapps, UK's new Home Secretary, backs Rishi Sunak.
-
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 04:25 PM
Rishi Sunak announces his bid to be UK’s next PM: Full statement
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, former UK Chancellor who lost his bid for leadership against Liz Truss last month, said he will stand in the contest to replace her.