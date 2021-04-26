Home / World News / UK reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since early September 2020
UK reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since early September 2020

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,404,882.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
More than 33.6 million people have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom.(Bloomberg)

Another 1,712 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, the lowest daily number since early September, according to official figures released Sunday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,404,882.

The country also reported another 11 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,428. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The data were revealed after almost two weeks since non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened in England. The figures released on the weekends are usually lower due to the delay in report in some regions.

Meanwhile, more than 33.6 million people have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

