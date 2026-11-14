UK resumes US flights after FAA lifts ground stop; further disruption expected: Report

The United Kingdom on Saturday resumed flights to and from the United States after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its ground stop. The UK Civil Aviation Authority however warned that further disruption was expected as airlines work to rebook passengers affected by the suspension, news agency Reuters reported. A United Airlines airplane remains on the ground, while passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport, after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was subsequently lifted, in Mexico City. (REUTERS)

Earlier, some flights from the UK to the US were delayed or cancelled on Saturday morning, the BBC reported. British Airways said that “it may take some time to get all flights on their way”.

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