UK sees 20% drop in student visa applications as dependant numbers fall further

Applications for UK sponsored study visas fell 20% to 349,900 in the year ending October 2026, compared with 434,000 in the preceding 12-month period, according to official figures released by the Home Office on November 12.

UK student visa applications fall to lowest level in latest annual figures. (Unsplash)

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The decline comes amid tighter immigration rules for international students, including restrictions introduced in January 2024 that prevent most students from bringing dependants to the UK. Applications from student dependants also fell 32% over the year, reaching 15,400.

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The figures are part of the Home Office's latest Monthly entry clearance visa applications report for October 2026. The department said the statistics are provisional, with final figures to be published in its quarterly immigration statistics.

Student dependant applications down 89% since 2023

Deep Dive Why did UK student visa applications fall by 20%? The decline came amid tighter immigration rules, including restrictions introduced in January 2024 that prevent most international students from bringing dependants to the UK. Applications from certain nationalities were also restricted by a visa brake, though they make up a small share of sponsored study applications. How much have UK student dependant visa applications fallen? Applications from student dependants fell 32% to 15,400 in the year ending October 2026. They were 89% lower than in the year ending December 2023, before the restrictions took effect. Can international students include family members in an Australian Temporary Graduate visa application? Under Australia’s revised rules, eligible family members must apply alongside the primary applicant rather than joining later. In most cases, they must also have been included on the applicant’s previous Student or Temporary Graduate visa.

The latest data shows that applications from student dependants were 89% lower than in the year ending December 2023, before the restrictions on bringing family members came into effect on January 1, 2024.

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The Home Office said dependant applications have remained relatively low following the rule changes, which prevent most international students from bringing family members to the UK.

The decline in sponsored study applications was also recorded against a seasonal pattern. According to the department, applications typically peak in August ahead of the start of the academic year, with a smaller peak in December.

UK immigration rules have undergone changes

The fall in student visa applications comes as the UK government continues to make changes to its immigration system.

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In March 2026, the government introduced a visa brake restricting certain entry clearance applications based on the nationality of the main applicant. The measure covers nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan. However, the Home Office said these nationalities account for a small proportion of sponsored study visa applications.

Also Read: US universities face international student enrollment decline as Trump tightens visa and work rules

The department's latest release also recorded declines across other visa categories. Skilled Worker visa applications from main applicants fell 42% to 25,300 in the year ending October 2026, while Health and Care Worker applications dropped 61% to 7,300.

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Applications for family visas also declined 29% to 58,500 during the same period. In contrast, Seasonal Worker visa applications rose 8% to 41,800.

The figures measure visa applications received, not the number of visas granted or students who arrived in the UK.