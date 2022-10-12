UK student visa explained: Eligibility, documents needed and process

Students seeking to study in the UK require a student visa in order to pursue their courses. The visa depends on the applicant's age and type of study that he/she wishes to pursue in the UK. Ahead of the course, a student has to apply for a visa six months before. Each applicant must ensure that he/she matches the eligibility requirements for the student visa before applying.

Here's everything you need to know about the UK student visa:

What is the eligibility for the UK student visa?

A candidate must have an unconditional offer of a place on a course with a licensed sponsor or a confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) reference number. The candidate must also have valid English-language proficiency score such as IELTS and financial proofs. For London, a student would need approximately £1,334 per month (for up to 9 months) and £1,023 per month (for up to 9 months) for courses outside London.

What are the documents required for the UK student visa?

The general documents required for the student visa in the UK include: passport, evidence of funds, CAS reference number and assessment documents. In addition to these, supporting documents may also be needed and vary as per visa application.

How to apply for the UK student visa?

Students have to apply for student visa online using the British government’s official Gov.UK website. For the application, the fee is £363 while a candidate needs to pay £490 to extend or switch student visas from inside the UK.

