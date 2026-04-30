...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' after antisemitic stabbing

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' after antisemitic stabbing

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:55 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

London, The UK's terror threat level was on Thursday raised from "substantial" to "severe", which means an attack is highly likely, after the antisemitic stabbings in north-west London.

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' after antisemitic stabbing

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre , an intelligence body linked to the UK's security service that assesses the country's terrorist threats, said the upgrade was not solely based on Wednesday's terror attack in Golders Green.

It said the threat had been rising for some time, driven by a rise in broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threats from individuals and small groups based in the UK.

"Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe', which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely," said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

"I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much.

"The government has today announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centres. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism," she said.

 
london
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' after antisemitic stabbing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.