Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses: Boris Johnson
world news

UK to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses: Boris Johnson

The vaccine doses will be donated within the next year. Of these, five million will be donated by the end of September, while 25 million will be shared before the end of the year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:03 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday his country will provide 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), surplus to its requirements, to the world within the next year.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

"As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine program, we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them," Johnson said, according to excerpts of the announcement released by his office. The announcement came ahead of the G-7 summit, which will begin later on Friday and will be hosted by the UK. Also, last week, Johnson called upon leaders of the UK's fellow G-7 countries -- the US, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan -- to vaccinate the entire world "by the end of next year."

The first five million doses will be donated by the end of September, beginning in the coming weeks. Of the remaining 95 million doses, 25 million will be donated before the end of the year. Eighty million of these 100 million doses will be shared through Covax, the global Covid-19 vaccine sharing program. The remainder will be shared bilaterally with the countries in need.

The statement from Johnson's office followed an announcement made just hours earlier by US President Joe Biden, who is in the UK to participate in the G-7 summit, that the United States will purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to donate to 92 low and middle-income countries, as well as the African Union.

Also Read: India likely to get largest share of US vaccines

Last week, the Biden administration announced plans to donate 80 million excess doses of Covid-19 vaccines to countries in need.

At the G-7 Summit, leaders of the participating nations are expected to announce they will provide at least one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to the world through dose sharing and financing.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson g-7 summit covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP