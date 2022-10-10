Home / World News / UK to publish fiscal plan, forecasts on October 31 following mini-budget

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 03:45 PM IST

British Economy: The government had been due to set out the plan, which builds on a mini-budget in September, on Nov. 23.

British Economy: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britain.(Reuters)
Britain will publish its medium term fiscal plan and independent budget forecasts on Oct. 31, the Treasury said on Monday.

Markets reacted badly to the September announcement however and the lack of accompanying independent forecasts, heaping pressure on finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to act faster to set out how the government would pay for tax cuts, and what their long-term impact would be.

uk economy
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
