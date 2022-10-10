UK to publish fiscal plan, forecasts on October 31 following mini-budget

Britain will publish its medium term fiscal plan and independent budget forecasts on Oct. 31, the Treasury said on Monday.

The government had been due to set out the plan, which builds on a mini-budget in September, on Nov. 23.

Markets reacted badly to the September announcement however and the lack of accompanying independent forecasts, heaping pressure on finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to act faster to set out how the government would pay for tax cuts, and what their long-term impact would be.