UK warns nationals going to France of travel disruption amid unrest

Britain on Friday warned its nationals traveling to France of disruptions to road transport, including possible curfews, after nationwide unrest in protest at the fatal shooting of a teenager by French police.

A photo shows cars burning in the street at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, on June 29, 2023. (AFP)

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced," the British government's foreign office said in travel advice posted online.

"Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place."

