'African plume heatwave' in UK: All you need to know

The United Kingdom is set to face unprecedented heat wave conditions as meteorologists predict the arrival of the African Plume which would result in "record-breaking" temperatures. The high-pressure system is swiftly approaching the country and will cause severe heat conditions within the UK by the end of May. Temperatures are set to reach as high as 35 degrees Celsius, Independent reported.

UK Heatwave: People walk in front of the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London, Britain.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meteorological phenomenon is characterised by a mass of hot air moving from the Sahara desert to Europe. It causes a lengthy period of exceptionally high temperatures which may last for days or weeks. The intensity can vary each year, depending on the atmospheric conditions, the report said.

"During an African plume event, southerly or southeasterly winds carry the hot and dry air across the Mediterranean Sea towards the British Isles. As the air mass moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean, it absorbs heat and moisture, further intensifying its warmth and humidity," it was reported.

Meteorologist Honour Criswick told the outlet that there is "a greater than normal chance" of heatwaves this summer in the UK “consistent with our warming climate as with any longer-term forecast, there is some uncertainty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as scientists said that global temperatures could breach a critical temperature barrier for the first time in the coming years. There is now a 66 per cent likelihood that the world will exceed the 1.5°C global warming barrier between now and 2027, researchers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail