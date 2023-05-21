‘US rejected Kings long ago’: Paparazzi agency says, refusing this Harry ‘order’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded a photo agency to hand over the footage snapped by paparazzi after their “near-catastrophic car chase”. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours,” their lawyers said in a letter to the agency Backgrid, TMZ reported.

The agency's lawyers wrote back, “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

The agency refused to hand over the footage and denied the claims of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well.

“According to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident,” Backgrid USA told Page Six, adding, “The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”

“It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the agency said, noting that it values “transparency and ethics” in journalism.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were “extremely upset and shaken” after being chased for two hours in a “near-catastrophic” incident, it was reported.

