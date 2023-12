The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report of an incident about 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, an advisory note said on Tuesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.