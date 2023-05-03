Ukraine targeted Putin in assassination bid, reserve right to respond: Russia

Russia accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing president Vladimir Putin, news agency Reuters reported quoting Russian news agencies. The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a "planned terrorist action", RIA reported, adding that two drones had been used in the attack. Both had been disabled by Russian defences, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned,” it said.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the statement added.

Vladimir Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the buildings, the Kremlin said. Videos shared widely on social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over Kremlin.

Shortly before the Kremlin statement, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital, Bloomberg reported.

The Kremlin also said as per local media reports that the May 9 Victory Day parade would go ahead in Moscow despite the incident.

