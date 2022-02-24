Ukraine foreign minister's 'to-do' list for world as Russia strikes

Shortly after Russia's attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday gave a "to-do list" to the world as his country faces one of the worst chapters in the history. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said that the p"world should act immediately as the future of Europe and the entire globe is at stake."

Listing out five points in the to-do list, Kuleba said that Russia should be fully isolated by all means and devastating sanctions should be imposed. The foreign minister demanded weapons, financial and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

"To do list:

1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance," Kuleba wrote on the microblogging site.

With the commencement of a military operation, Russia is going all guns out to launch attacks on Ukraine with the West severely condemning it. Around 200,000 Russian troops have been massed along the borders of Ukraine.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address in Moscow on Thursday.

“Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine. All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine,” he added but pointed out that his plans did not include occupying Ukrainian territories.

Shortly after Putin's announcement, Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its South Coast.

Ukraine's foreign minister Kuleba also said on Thursday that his country will defend itself and emerge victoriously. "The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," he said in a tweet put out earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced Russia's military operations and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," Leyen told AFP and vowed that Moscow will be held accountable.

(With agency inputs)