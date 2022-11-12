Home / World News / Ukraine foreign minister says 'war goes on' after Kherson success

Ukraine foreign minister says 'war goes on' after Kherson success

Published on Nov 12, 2022 09:57 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Speaking at a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia, Kuleba said reclaiming the city was "quite an exercise".

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian service member stands next to a previously captured Russian armoured personnel carrier.(Reuters)
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday that the "war goes on" after the success of retaking the city of Kherson from Russian invaders.

Speaking at a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia, Kuleba said reclaiming the city was "quite an exercise".

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

"But the war goes on. I understand that everyone wants this war to end as soon as possible. We are definitely the ones who want that more than anyone else," Kuleba said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

russia ukraine crisis
