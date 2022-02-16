Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Joe Biden's warning to Russia: Latest updates

Fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine continue to soar despite Moscow denying the same. On Tuesday, Russia said it had started pulling its troops from the Ukraine border, even though the Vladimir Putin government refused to answer how many of them were being withdrawn.

This comes amid an alleged cyber attack on government websites with Ukraine raising its fingers towards Russia for the same. United States President Joe Biden said an invasion in Ukraine is still a distinct possibility.

According to media reports, as many as 1,30,000 Russian troops had been amassed near Ukraine's borders. The build-up has triggered one of the deepest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

As tensions between both the countries remain high, here are the latest developments:

> The Ukrainian government on Tuesday pointed its fingers at Russia for a cyber attack. Hours after Moscow's announcement of pulling back troops, the Kyiv government said websites of Ukraine's defence ministry and armed forces, as well as two state banks, were hit by a cyberattack that could have origins in Russia.

> The United States said an invasion by Russia is still a distinct possibility. Addressing reporters at the White House, Biden said, “Invasion remains distinctly possible. That's why I've asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it's too late to leave safely.” Correlating the current crisis with World War II, Biden said the Second World War was a war of necessity, “but if Russia attacked Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason.”

> The US President also urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine. Biden said if Russia invades Ukraine, the US and its allies are prepared to respond with penalties that are aimed at exacting economic pain and global isolation.

> Meanwhile, Putin said the country does not want a war with Europe, adding the current conflict can be resolved through diplomacy with the West.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON