Ukraine is a 'crime scene', says ICC chief prosecutor after visiting Bucha town
Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) chief prosecutor, on Wednesday visited the town of Bucha -- the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks.
"Ukraine is a crime scene. We are here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed. We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth," he told reporters, according to news agency AFP.
"We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth. That requires independent, impartial investigation," he said.
Khan said an ICC forensic team was set to work "so that we can really make sure we separate truth from fiction". "We have to keep an open mind and we have to follow the evidence," he said.
"The law needs to be mobilised and sent into battle to protect civilians".
Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the deaths and President Vladimir Putin has dismissed reports of Russian soldiers shooting civilians as "fake".
Also Read | Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including women, surrender in Mariupol: Russia
President Joe Biden, however, accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine. Speaking at an event in Iowa on Tuesday laying out steps to lower fuel costs that have surged during the war, Biden described Russia’s actions in the conflict as a “genocide.” He later stood by his comments, but said lawyers would ultimately make the official determination.
“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian,” the president told reporters before departing Iowa. “The evidence is mounting.”
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including women, surrender in Mariupol: Russia
According to Russian news agency (TASS), head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov has called on Ukrainian servicemen to follow the example of Mariupol troops and surrender.
-
Vaccines halved Italy's Covid-19 death toll, shows study
Vaccines against COVID-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute estimated on Wednesday. Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.4 million cases to date.
-
43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll
A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan while the rest 57% were happy that Khan had to exit the government. Imran Khan will be holding 'jalsa' on Wednesday in Peshawar while a 'bigger surprise' is being planned at a public rally in Lahore on April 21, his party claimed.
-
Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of Indian student
Toronto police on Tuesday announced that it had arrested and charged one person with the murders of two people this month, including a student from India, in what was described as “random acts of violence”. A 39-year-old resident of Toronto, Richard Jonathan Edwin, has been charged with first degree murder, and is accused of killing 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev on April 7 and 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath two days later. An off-duty paramedic gave him medical treatment but Vasudev did not survive.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics