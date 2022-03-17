Ukraine is not Taiwan, says China's US ambassador; explains

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said drawing parallel to Ukraine and Taiwan is flawed and these are totally different things. "Ukraine is a sovereign state, while Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan question is a Chinese internal affair. It does not make sense for people to emphasize the principle of sovereignty on Ukraine while hurting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Taiwan.," the ambassador wrote in an op-ed piece in The Washington Post.

"We hope the United States earnestly abides by the one-China principle and does not support 'Taiwan independence' separatism in any form. To ensure long-term peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China and the United States must work together to contain Taiwan independence." he wrote.

On the claims that China was aware of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the ambassador wrote that this is misformation that aims at "shifting blame to and slinging mud at China". "There were more than 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine. China is the biggest trading partner of both Russia and Ukraine, and the largest importer of crude oil and natural gas in the world. Conflict between Russia and Ukraine does no good for China. Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it," Qin Gang wrote.

China's position on Ukraine is objective and impartial, he said, condemning the US threats against Chinese entitites and businesses

"As a Chinese proverb goes, it takes more than one cold day to freeze three feet of ice. The long-term peace and stability of Europe relies on the principle of indivisible security. There must be a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. The priority now is to achieve a cease-fire to protect civilians from war. But as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and a responsible major country, China will continue to coordinate real efforts to achieve lasting peace. We stand ready to do whatever we can and work with other parties. Our ultimate purpose is the end of war and support regional and global stability," Qin Gang wrote.

