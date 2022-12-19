Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine issues air raid alert across capital Kyiv, large parts of war-torn country : Report

Ukraine issues air raid alert across capital Kyiv, large parts of war-torn country : Report

world news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:02 PM IST

The move reportedly comes after Russia's large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP