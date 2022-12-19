Ukraine issues air raid alert across capital Kyiv, large parts of war-torn country : Report
Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:02 PM IST
The move reportedly comes after Russia's large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.
Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics