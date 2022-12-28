Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.
Reuters |
Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday, officials said.
Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics