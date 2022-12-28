Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions

Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions

world news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian service member is seen at a position near the border with Belarus.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday, officials said.

Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP