Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky said.
AFP |
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an international aid conference on Tuesday that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros.
Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’
"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.