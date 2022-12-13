Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky

Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an international aid conference on Tuesday that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros.

"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."

