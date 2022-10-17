Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine official calls on Russia to be excluded from G20 after Kyiv attack

Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Russia should be excluded from G20.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed by a Russian drones strike.(Reuters)
AFP |

A senior Ukrainian official on Monday called for Russia to be excluded from the G20, which is to hold a summit in a month, following drone strikes on Kyiv.

"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure, to freeze civilians and organize total mobilisation to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of (the) G20 for sure ... (Russia) must be expelled from all platforms," senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a statement on social media.

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
