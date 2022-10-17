Shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks, Ukraine says
Russia-Ukraine War: "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," Ukraine air force said.
Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.
"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.
