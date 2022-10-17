Home / World News / Shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks, Ukraine says

Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," Ukraine air force said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman attempts to shoot down a drone during an attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

Monday, October 17, 2022
