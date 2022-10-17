Home / World News / Videos: Men ‘captured’ from Russian streets by army recruiters amid Ukraine war

Videos: Men ‘captured’ from Russian streets by army recruiters amid Ukraine war

Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Armed recruiters are now going door-to-door to search for men for mobilisation.

Russia-Ukraine War: Men stopped outside metro station entrances.
ByMallika Soni

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the country's first mobilisation since the second world war last month, draft papers were delivered to people across the country as some Russians were seen scrambling to find a way to leave the country, followed by reports that conscripts were being sent directly to the frontlines without training in Ukraine.

Armed recruiters are now going door-to-door to search for men for mobilisation, even employing employing facial recognition technology to catch evaders, reports said.

Raids were conduced in Moscow and St. Petersburg despite Putin's announcement that the military call-up was coming to an end, Daily Mail reported.

"Nothing additional is planned. No proposals have been received from the defence ministry and I don't see any additional need in the foreseeable future," Vladimir Putin had said.

In videos shared on social media, men of mobilisation age were stranded at the entrance of the Polyustrovo Park residential complex in St. Petersburg and served summons.

Russian police was also seen stopping men outside metro station entrances, checking documents and handing over military enlistment notices.

Summons were also delivered in bulk at subway stations in Moscow, reports said.

The “capture” of conscripts refutes Russian assurances that the first wave of mobilisation has ended and that a second round has not yet commenced.

russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war volodymyr zelensky + 3 more
Sign out