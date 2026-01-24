Ukraine-Russia-US talks conclude amid deadly airstrike on Kyiv

The two-day trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and mediator United States concluded on Saturday, with no immediate clarity on which direction the negotiations took. Firefighters work at the site of a drone and missile strike amid Russia's attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Sourced via Reuters)

This came just hours after Russia launched an overnight airstrike on Kyiv that killed at least one and wounded four others in the city. The strike also hit the power grid, that left nearly 1.2 million properties without electricity, according to a Reuters report.

Around 6,000 buildings in the capital city Kyiv were left without heating on Saturday morning as temperatures hovered around -10 degrees Celsius.

The trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States began on Friday.

As the countries met for the first time since the war broke out between the two neighbors, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a Ukraine settlement with US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during marathon overnight talks, reported news agency AP.

In the overnight talks, Russia reportedly insisted that, to reach a peace deal, Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but has not fully captured.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a potential peace deal was "nearly ready".

The president made these remarks as he spoke at Davos in Switzerland.