 Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute, paving way for ICC membership | World News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute, paving way for ICC membership

Reuters |
Aug 21, 2024 03:39 PM IST

KYIV, - Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify the Rome Statute, officials said, allowing the country to join the International Criminal Court in a step Ukrainian leaders have cast as central to Kyiv's European aspirations.

Ukraine has recognised the ICC's jurisdiction in the past, but full membership of the court is a key part of Ukraine's quest to eventually join the European Union.

It would also allow authorities "to more effectively punish" suspected Russian war criminals amid Moscow's war on Ukraine, according to lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin and ex-defence minister Sergei Shoigu for their roles in alleged crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

"Ukraine has already worked effectively with the ICC to ensure comprehensive accountability for all Russian atrocities committed in the course of Russian aggression," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X.

"This work will now be even more effective."

In an interview with Reuters in June, senior presidential adviser Iryna Mudra said the ratification process had been held up because of a "disinformation campaign" falsely suggesting Ukrainian troops would be more vulnerable to prosecution.

Kuleba also described Kyiv's bid for ICC membership as "a long journey full of challenges, myths, and fears. None of them have been true."

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said deputies had been presented with letters of support from Ukraine's General Staff and the head of Kyiv's military intelligence before voting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / World News / Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute, paving way for ICC membership
