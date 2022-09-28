Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine says it will 'never agree to Russian ultimatums'

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which erupted at a depot of the freight railway station in Kharkiv.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were "null and worthless", and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Urging its international partners to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow and provide Kyiv with more military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Ukraine will never agree to any ultimatums."

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
