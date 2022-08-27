Ukraine shelled area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant three times: Russia

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 27, 2022 04:00 PM IST

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring objects landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv to the allegation.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for shelling near the plant, which on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the plant from the power grid.

