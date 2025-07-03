Ukraine signs deal with American firm for joint drone production, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv has signed an agreement with an American company, Swift Beat, to jointly produce drones. He termed this as "a crystal clear priority". Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he is also in talks with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, Lithuania, and the UK to start joint production.(X/@ZelenskyyUa)

In a post on X, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian-American cooperation has been signed for the production of thousands of drones this year alone. The Ukrainian President said that the production is expected to increase significantly in the coming year.

"The visit to Denmark begins with an important step for our defense. An agreement has been reached on Ukrainian-American cooperation in drone production, including interceptor drones — a crystal clear priority," Zelensky said.

He further added, "Interceptors to destroy enemy drones and missiles, quadcopters for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, and long-range strike drones — all of these will be produced in much greater numbers to help us achieve our defense goals and protect the lives of Ukrainians."

Zelensky said he is also in talks with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom to start joint production.

He said that Ukraine plans to sign agreements in the Summer to start exporting weapon production technologies.

This comes just two days after the US reportedly stopped the delivery of air-defense interceptors and other weapons intended for Ukraine and other weapons meant for Ukraine, instead using those to beef up Pentagon stocks.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Trump administration official and two congressional aides, that Washington's decision to withhold the arms deliveries to Ukraine reflects the Trump administration's loosening commitment to aiding Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Following a Pentagon review of US military assistance, “this decision was made to put America’s interests first”, said Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman.

The shipments, which included Patriot air-defense interceptors, air-to-air missiles, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and surface-to-surface rockets, artillery rounds, and Stinger surface-to-air missiles, were in Poland when they were halted.

Elbridge Colby, the undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, said that Defense Department would provide President Donald Trump with options to continue military aid to Ukraine that are "consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end".